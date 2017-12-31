BSF seizes fake notes, apprehends two persons

Top News
On a tip-off, a BSF party detained two persons near Happy more in Malda district.

By: PTI | Malda | Published: December 31, 2017 8:19 pm
BSF siezes fake notes, BSF, fake Indian currency notes, Malda, FICN, India news, indian express news The apprehended persons and seized FICN have been handed over to Kaliachak police station for further legal action, it said. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)
The Border Security Force seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 6.50 lakh in Malda district and apprehended two persons today, BSF sources said.

On a tip-off, a BSF party detained two persons near Happy more in Malda district. During search the BSF troops seized 325 fake notes of the denomination of Rs 2000 from them, a BSF release said.

The apprehended persons and seized FICN have been handed over to Kaliachak police station for further legal action, it said.

During this year, BSF South Bengal Frontier has seized FICN of face value of Rs 62 lakh and has apprehended 11 FICN racketeers, the release said.

  1. Testa Testadewo
    Dec 31, 2017 at 8:41 pm
    Somebody said 2K note cannot be faked so easy. Who said that?
    1. SHOVAN DAS
      Dec 31, 2017 at 8:29 pm
      Most people realize it is the basion of late Ghani Khan Chowdhury and officially protected by the Trinamool Congress to ensure their voting block.
