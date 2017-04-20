BSF seizes cannabis from Indo-Bangladesh Border

BORDER SECURITY Force (BSF) jawans seized 100 kg of hemp (cannabis plant) from the Ramchanderpur outpost near Indo-Bangladesh Border Fence in Bangaon district on Wednesday.

Around 7.45 pm, the jawans observed the suspicious movement of some persons in the nearby village. When the BSF challenged them, they fled, taking advantage of darkness.

After a thorough search of the area, the BSF recovered 47 packets wrapped in a plastic containing 100 kg of hemp. The seized ganja has been handed over to the Customs Department, Bangaon.

With this, the BSF’s south Bengal Frontier has seized 406.45 kgs of ganja and apprehended three smugglers so far.

In another incident, 262 kg of cannabis worth Rs 35 lakh were seized by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) from the residence of a 30-year-old man, Shyamal Barman, in north Bengal’s Cooch Behar area on Wednesday.

Barman has been arrested, police said.

“One country made pistol, eight round live ammunition were also recovered from Barman’s house,” said Dilip Srivastav, Zonal Director, NCB.

