BSF seizes 2.9 kg of brown powder

BSF on Thursday seized 2.9 kg of brown powder suspected to be opium at Mahabatpur under Kaliachak police station in Malda district.

During a special operation, BSF personnel found a motorbike coming towards Mahabatpur crossing and ordered the riders to stop, a BSF statement said. However, the two riders fled leaving the motorbike. During search, a plastic bag weighing 2.9 kg was found

from the motorcycle.

The bag contained a brown colour suspected to be opium, the statement said. It was handed over to Customs Office Kaliachak for investigation.

