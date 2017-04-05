BSF seizes 15 kg heroin near border in Tarn Taran district

Officials said 15 packets, each weighing 1 kg, of heroin were recovered from Pakistani smugglers Officials said 15 packets, each weighing 1 kg, of heroin were recovered from Pakistani smugglers

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 15 kg of heroin in the area of Khalra border outpost (BOP) in Bhikhiwind sector of Tarn Taran district.

Officials said 15 packets, each weighing 1 kg, of heroin were recovered when Pakistani smugglers were trying to smuggle the drug through the border fence in the district on the intervening night of April 4 and 5.

BSP troops even opened fire when smugglers were challenged, the officials said, adding the search operation was on near the fence.

