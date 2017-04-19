BSF seizes 100 Kg ganja in North 24 Parganas district

The BSF on Wednesday seized 100 kg of ganja from Ramchanderpur village near Indo-Bangladesh border in North 24 Parganas district.

The BSF personnel found 47 packets from near the Indo-Bangladesh border. The ganja was concealed in the packets, a BSF press release said.

The BSF personnel handed over the seized contraband to customs department officials in Bangaon.

BSF South Bengal Frontier has seized more than 406 Kg of ganja, including this seizure, and apprehended three smugglers during the current year 2017, the release added.

