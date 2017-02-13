BSF seeks RBI help to detect counterfeit currency notes

Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank of India

The Border Security Force (BSF) is learnt to be in talks with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to help its personnel detect fake currency notes, which are routinely smuggled across the India-Bangladesh border. The move comes after BSF officers confirmed that smugglers had managed to replicate security features of the new `2,000 note.

“The number of counterfeit notes recovered in the area by security agencies is a matter of concern. Even though the new notes were released with upgraded security features, these too have been replicated. We are in talks with RBI for a training program for our soldiers and officers on ground duty for identifying fake notes. Hopefully, we will would be able to do it very soon,” a senior BSF official said.

The idea behind the training programme would be to enable quick and effective methods to detect fake notes either by the use of technology or physically.

The issue of fake currency has been paramount for the BSF and the Union home ministry, which has been in touch with their counterparts in Bangladesh regarding the same.

The booming trade in fake Indian currency notes using the porous Indo-Bangla border especially in the Malda-Murshidabad district, was believed to have taken a hit after demonetisation. But the success was shortlived. Nearly 50 per cent of the security features were found to be replicated in quite a few of the seized fake notes.

The central security agencies and police intercepted few consignments of `2,000 notes between December 2016 and January from areas near Malda district. On February 8, West Bengal Police arrested a youth with 40 fake `2,000 currency notes from Murshidabad district, which is termed as the biggest such haul from the porous Indo-Bangla border region post demonetisation.