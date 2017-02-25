BSF raises unprovoked firing at flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers

BSF officers with Pak Rangers during a Wing Commander-Commandant level border meeting at Kathua sector on the International Border in BOP Pansar, in Jammu on Friday. (Source: PTI) BSF officers with Pak Rangers during a Wing Commander-Commandant level border meeting at Kathua sector on the International Border in BOP Pansar, in Jammu on Friday. (Source: PTI)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has raised a strong protest with Pakistan Rangers over unprovoked firing on Indian troops during a flag meeting in Kathua in Jammu. It also raised the issue of hunting by Pakistani people close to the border and not responding to the BSF’s requests for holding company commander-level meetings.

A Commandant-Wing Commander flag Level meeting was held at Border Out Post (BoP) Pansar on BSF’s request in Kathua sector along International Border (IB) Friday. The Pakistani delegation was headed by Wing Commander Lt Col Asmat Ullah Khan and had three other officers, while the Indian delegation was led by Commandant Bhupinder Singh and also included K Ganesh and five other officers, a BSF officer said.

After welcoming the delegation, the BSF raised issues like unprovoked firing from Pakistani side and repeated objections raised by Pakistani Rangers on BSF’s maintenance work in the border area, the officer said. BSF also strongly objected the firing in BoP Bobiya in October last in which Pakistanis fired with rockets and automatic weapons, he said.

“Pakistan Rangers assured that they want to maintain good relations with the BSF and such meetings should be arranged more frequently in the border areas,” the officer said. Pakistani Rangers also raised few objections like burning of ‘Sarkanda’ (elephantine grass), saying the fire spread to their territory and destroyed telephone wires and other things, he said.

The meeting held in cordial manner and ended with exchange of sweets from both the sides. The two forces also agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity on the International Border.