BSF proposes Wagah like shows in two border out posts in Meghalaya

(Representational image. Subham Dutta/File photo) (Representational image. Subham Dutta/File photo)

The BSF have proposed to set up shows similar to that performed at the Wagah border along the Indo-Pak border, albeit, a more friendly one with the BGB of Bangladesh in two BOPs in Meghalaya, an official said. Two border out posts (BOPs) along Indo-Bangla border have been identified and a proposal of Rs 2 crore was sent to the Tourism ministry, Meghalaya Frontier BSF IG P K Dubey said. “We have selected two BOPs – Dawki in West Jaintia Hills and Kilapara in West Garo Hills for border tourism in Meghalaya,” he said. A proposal of Rs 1 crore each for developing these two BOPs along the Indo Bangla border as tourist spots have been submitted and approval is awaited, he said.

The BSF in Shillong has plans to develop a similar show of that at the Wagah border but in a more friendly way.

“We will try some joint retreat ceremony in the evening where flag hoisting will be done jointly by the border security force (BSF) and border guards of Bangladesh (BGB),” Dubey said.

“The idea is to showcase the BOPs where tourists can visit and have first-hand information about the border,” he said.

Photo exhibition, arms display and documentary are on the cards, he said adding that they have also proposed new items like games on the border.

A war memorial at Kilapara was built as a tribute to nine BSF soldiers who lost their lives during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The BSF IG, who had just returned from the BSF-BGB meet at Dhaka, also informed that a proposal was put forth for a expedition – cycling, rock climbing besides joint training for better coordination between the BSF and BGB.

“BGB personnel can be trained here in border management so that they also understand the problem of Indo – Bangla border. Courses will be conducted for them here in Shillong or Siliguri,” he said.

With regards to the border haats, he said that four border haats have been approved by the government but they are yet to be constructed by the state.

“The MoU on this has expired and now it is expected to be signed once after the PM visit and they (border haats) will be activated in the next one year,” Dubey added.

He further informed that Indian government has decided to provide medical facilities in case of emergency to BGB in places where their medical facility does not exist.

“MHA has approved this and whatever medical facility we are having on the border will be extended to BGB personnel in case of emergency,” he said.