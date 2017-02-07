Latest News
BSF personnel Tej Bahadur’s kin meets force chief

Sharma is learnt to have assured them that a “fair inquiry” would be conducted in the case.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:February 7, 2017 3:17 am
Tej Bahadur Yadav, BSF, BSF Tej Bahadur Yadav, Tej Bahadur Yadav videos, BSF viral video, BSF video, india news, indian express news Yadav’s video on poor quality of food served in a J&K camp recently went viral.

Days after rejection of the VRS application from BSF personnel Tej Bahadur Yadav, his family Monday met force chief KK Sharma in Delhi and sought speedy disposal of the inquiry instituted against him.

Sources said Yadav’s wife Sharmila, her elder brother and ex-paramilitary association’s general secretary Ranbir Singh met Sharma at the forces’ headquarters. Sharma is learnt to have assured them that a “fair inquiry” would be conducted in the case.

Yadav’s video on poor quality of food served in a J&K camp recently went viral. Following this, the force rejected his pending application for VRS on the ground that an inquiry was pending against him.

