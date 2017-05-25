Pakistani youth trying to enter India caught near Wagah

Abdullah Shah, a Pakistani national arrested by BSF personnel near Wagah. (Source: ANI) Abdullah Shah, a Pakistani national arrested by BSF personnel near Wagah. (Source: ANI)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday apprehended a 21-year-old Pakistani youth at the Wagah border. The youth, identified by the BSF as Abdullah Shah, was reportedly carrying a valid Pakistani passport and some foreign currency with him. He was allegedly trying to enter into India, news agency ANI reported. BSF officials said that Shah is a resident of the Swat region in Pakistan. They have recovered a mobile phone and 9,000 Pakistani rupees from him. An image made available by the news agency showed Shah dressed in a spotless white kurta.

Meanwhile, the BSF also caught two Indian nationals at the Border Out Post in Punjab. The two have been identified as Thahib, 20, and Babu Ali, 23.

