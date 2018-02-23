BSF, Pakistani Rangers hold flag meeting, vow to maintain peace along international border in J-K

The assurance came at a sector level flag meeting held between Border Security Force and Pakistani Rangers on the international border in Suchetgarh area. (Picture credit: ANI) The assurance came at a sector level flag meeting held between Border Security Force and Pakistani Rangers on the international border in Suchetgarh area. (Picture credit: ANI)

Both India and Pakistan on Friday assured each other to maintain peace and tranquillity along the International border in Jammu and Kashmir. The assurance came at a sector commander level flag meeting held between Border Security Force and Pakistani Rangers on the international border in Suchetgarh area. “During the meeting general day to day border management issues were discussed,” BSF said in Jammu.

“While reiterating its commitment towards maintaining peace and tranquillity on the International border, BSF officials sought the cooperation of Pakistan Rangers for the same, which was agreed by them,” BSF said. “The meeting concluded in a cordial atmosphere,” it added.

The BSF delegation comprised of nine officers led by P S Dhiman, DIG BSF Jammu Sector. Brig Amjad Hussain, Sector Commander, Sialkot, Punjab led the Pakistan delegation which comprised of 11 officers.

The Friday flag meeting between BSF and Rangers had been second during the last one month as a similar meeting between them was held on January 25 in the area. In that meeting, which was held in request from Pakistani side, BSF had strongly objected to the snipping of its two soldiers on January 3 and January 17 from across the border, besides incidents of unprovoked firing and shelling on civilian areas.

Conveying its strong protest, the BSF had told Rangers that such provocative acts are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Earlier with the onset of 2018, there had been an escalation in the situation along the border with Pakistani Rangers resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and BSF giving them a calibrated reply. During the cross-border shelling, BSF also foiled a number of infiltration attempts from Pakistan side.

