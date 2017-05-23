BSF, Pakistan Rangers hold commander-level meeting on border

The BSF and the Pakistan Rangers today held a commander-level flag meeting at the International Border (IB) and expressed a commitment to each other to maintain peace and tranquility at the border. The BSF and the Pakistan Rangers today held a commander-level flag meeting at the International Border (IB) and expressed a commitment to each other to maintain peace and tranquility at the border.

The BSF and the Pakistan Rangers today held a commander-level flag meeting at the International Border (IB) and expressed a commitment to each other to maintain peace and tranquility at the border. Signficantly, the paramilitary forces of the two countries tasked to guard the International Border held the meeting in Suchetgarh sector on a day the Indian Army said it had destroyed some Pakistani posts at the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector.

BSF spokesman said the Commandant-Wing Commander level flat meeting was held at 11.30 am at the request of the Pakistan Rangers. During the meeting, the commanders of the two forces “discussed various issues including recent unprovoked firing in Arnia Sector and other routine issues related to border management,” he said.

It was decided to re-energize instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve the petty matters, he said.

“The meeting was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere and both sides agreed for expeditious implementation of the decisions taken in the earlier meeting and committed to each other to maintain peace and tranquility at International Border,” the spokesman said.

