BSF apprehends 3 Pakistanis, seizes 18 boats near Kutch border

For a second consecutive day, a patrol party of the BSF (Border Security Force) had to open fire in self-defence as they apprehended three Pakistanis in the age group of 19-20 years and 18 fishing boats in Harami Nala area of Kutch district of Gujarat on Thursday. Just a day ago BSF personnel had to open fire while apprehending two Pakistani fishermen who had intruded 1.5 kilometers in to Indian territory in the same location.

“On getting further inputs on September 7, 2017, search operation of Harami nala area was continued and at about 330 am a patrolling party from 79 battalion of BSF apprehended three Pakistani nationals and seized 14 fishing boats. The BSF had to fire two round of 5.56 mm INSAS LMG in self-defence,” said a statement released by the BSF. On Wednesday, five rounds of 9 mm Baretta was fired. However, five Pakistanis had managed to flee in one boat.

The three Pakistani nationals apprehended on Thursday were identified as Yusuf Ali (19), Shehajad Mohammed (20), Imam Ali (20). The trio belong to the same Sujawal district of Sindh region as the duo caught on Wednesday. When quizzed if those arrested on Thursday were part of the same group that intruded on Wednesday, a BSF spokesperson said, “That is not the case. Those arrested today belong to a different group. They come in lure of the fishes in these areas.”

Later around 11.30 am, the BSF search party seized an additional four fishing boats that were found abandoned in the same Harami Nala area, bringing the total number of apprehended Pakistani nationals in the last two days to five. 21 boats were seized during the same period. “These operations were well-planned tactical operations and surprise was maintained during conduct of operations.”

