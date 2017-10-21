BSF officer, who was hit by van occupied by ‘cattle smugglers’, dies at kolkata hospital

“He breathed his last at 11:45 am today,” said an official. (Representational image) “He breathed his last at 11:45 am today,” said an official. (Representational image)

A BSF commander, who was run over by a pick-up van occupied by suspected cattle smugglers along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, succumbed to his injuries at Medica Superspecialty Hospital on Friday. Second-in-command rank officer Deepak Kumar Mandal, belonging to the 145th battalion, was brought to Kolkata for treatment following the incident on October 15.

BSF officials said Mandal was on night patrol duty at the unfenced area along the border. “He saw the pick-up van around 2 am at Belardeppa border in Tripura’s Sepahijala district. Suspecting that the occupants of the vans were cattle smugglers, Mandal got down from his car and tried to stop them. The driver of the van run him over. He breathed his last at 11:45 am today,” said an official. “Mandal is survived by wife and two son,” said BSF Tripura DIG D P Singh.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App