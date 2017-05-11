BSF nabs six Pak fishermen from Sir Creek in Kutch

In the past, the BSF had recovered abandoned Pakistani fishing boats from Creek area on several occasions as the fishermen swam to their side upon spotting the BSF patrol. (Representational Image) In the past, the BSF had recovered abandoned Pakistani fishing boats from Creek area on several occasions as the fishermen swam to their side upon spotting the BSF patrol. (Representational Image)

Six Pakistani fishermen were today apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the Indian side of the Nal Creek on the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat, a senior officer said.

“During the operation in Nal Creek, which is part of Sir Creek in Kutch district, the BSF patrolling party spotted three boats doing fishing in Indian waters in Nal creek. Upon seeing the BSF boats, the fishermen on board two boats sailed off into Pakistani side whereas six fishermen on board third boat were nabbed by the BSF,” a senior BSF official said.

He said the captured boat broke down on its way to a nearby location before sinking.

“However, all the six fishermen from the neighbouring country were safely brought to the nearby BSF post,” the official said.

Given the sensitive nature of the area, even Indian fishermen are barred from catching fish in the creek. However, Pakistani fishermen often venture into Indian waters to catch fish and then sail off to their side.

In the past, the BSF had recovered abandoned Pakistani fishing boats from Creek area on several occasions as the fishermen swam to their side upon spotting the BSF patrol.

Earlier in February, the BSF seized four abandoned Pakistani fishing boats from Sir Creek on the Indo-Pak border.

In March this year, the Indian Coast Guard held nine Pakistani fishermen off Jakahu coast and seized their boat from the Indian waters.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now