BSF man’s pay cut: PM Modi steps in, order withdrawn

A BSF constable, who was punished with a seven-day pay cut for “disrespecting” Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a routine drill, has been relieved after Modi intervened and directed the force to withdraw the order.

Constable Sanjeev Kumar, posted in the 15th battalion of the Border Security Force deployed in West Bengal’s Nadia district, was found “guilty” by his commanding officer (CO) for using words like “Modi programme” while attending a morning roll-call task on February 21.

The CO of the unit, Commandant Anup Lal Bhagat, issued an order handing down a “pay fine of seven days”, which means salary cut for a week, to the constable for “showing disrespect towards the PM”.

“The Prime Minister has expressed his displeasure and directed the force to immediately withdraw the punishment. The order has been rescinded and the concerned Commandant has been cautioned for not dealing with the matter judiciously,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

Officials said the Kumar referred to an event that he attended as “Modi programme” during the “zero parade” or reporting assembly of briefing the seniors about their official activities. They said the CO found this reference by the constable to the PM as improper and ordered an inquiry.

The inquiry, the officials said, was completed in a day and constable Kumar was held guilty and charged under section 40 of the BSF Act (an act prejudicial to good order and discipline of the force).

