BSF man, policeman killed in two separate J&K incidents

A BSF constable was killed while foiling an infiltration attempt by militants along the border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Mangu Chak area of Hiranagar sector early Tuesday. Also, a policeman was killed when militants attacked a police party in Anantnag.

The BSF constable has been identified as Constable Davender Singh Baghel. Sources said around 11.30 pm, the BSF troops noticed some movement across the border and fired tracer rounds to illuminate the area. However, Pakistani Rangers immediately started firing on them in a bid to provide cover to the militants.

The BSF retaliated and during the exchange of fire, which continued for nearly four hours, Baghel was injured. He died on way to hospital. The foiled infiltration attempt came 24 hours after a high alert had been sounded in Kathua and Samba districts, following the sighting of some suspects in Hiranagar’s Bobbiyan area on Sunday night.

No fence was found broken along the border. However, one of the CCTV cameras deep inside on the Indian side had captured the image of as many as five people moving under suspicious circumstances in the area. A massive search operation was launched in the area, but the suspects could not be traced. In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on May 19, the police and security forces are maintaining high alert.

In the other incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon, police said militants indiscriminately fired at a police vehicle in Pazalpora, Bijbehara. In the shootout, policeman Bilal Ahmad was injured. He was immediately rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

