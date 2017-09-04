BSF kills Pakistani intruder, foils ‘forced’ infiltration attempt in Samba district

A BSF jawan was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan. A BSF jawan was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

A Pakistani intruder was killed near the international border on Monday evening as Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled a “forced” infiltration attempt by a group of heavily armed terrorists in Arnia sector of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir. Around 3.40 pm, terrorists opened fire to engage soldiers at duty mound and they retaliated.

In the meantime, Pakistani Rangers, in order to facilitate terrorists cross over to the Indian side, opened fire on the BSF soldiers who had already been fighting the intruders. Under cover of fire from Pakistani Rangers, one of the terrorists climbed the barbed wire fence and jumped over to the Indian side.

However, hardly had he walked 50 meters from the border fence when alert BSF soldiers shot him dead. The other terrorists fled back to the Pakistani side. The intermittent exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 7.30 pm. However, there had been no casualty or damage on the Indian side.

Significantly, the “forced” infiltration attempt has come nearly 10 months after the BSF had earlier foiled a similar attempt in Hiranagar sector in October last year. Disturbed over the alertness of the BSF personnel manning the international border, Pakistani troops in a sniper fire next day had shot at a BSF personnel Gurnam Singh who later succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Meanwhile, situation along the Line of Control (LoC) remained tense even when there had been no incident of unprovoked fire or mortar shelling from Pakistan side on Monday. The peace along the LoC has been fragile since May 1 as Pakistani troops have been firing frequently along the LoC.

During the last four months, nearly a dozen people including some soliders have been killed in unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire by Pakistani troops. Apart from this, over 3,000 people including women and children migrated from their houses near the border to safer places.

