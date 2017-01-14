BSF jawan’s wife wants CBI inquiry into complaint about poor quality food

Sharmilla, wife of BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Source; Twitter/@ANI_news) Sharmilla, wife of BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Source; Twitter/@ANI_news)

A day after the Home Ministry submitted a report to the Prime Minister’s Office insisting that Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur Yadav’s complaint about poor quality food given to paramilitary forces guarding borders was unsubstantiated, his wife Saturday demanded that the CBI must probe the case. Sharmila, Yadav’s wife, told news agency ANI, “We don’t want an internal inquiry, CBI must inquire. Truth will be out only then.”

Yadav had uploaded a video on January 8 alleging troops were being served bad quality food and had to even gone hungry at times. He had claimed that while government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers “sell it off” in an “illegal” manner in the market. Yadav was transferred from his post as the BSF began its probe on the Home Ministry’s direction.

His wife had earlier claimed that Yadav was being pressured to apologise for complaining about the bad quality of food being served to the troops. “He told me that he is being pressured to take the complaint back and apologise,” she said, adding, “What he did is not wrong…he showed the truth..he has just made a demand for good food and ‘roti’.”

The Home Ministry cited replies from the BSF in the report and denied any discontent among the personnel over food. The report maintained that there was no shortage of ration at paramilitary posts and added that quality checks were being conducted regularly.

