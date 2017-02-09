BSF jawan video: Unable to contact Tej Bahadur Yadav, family files habeas corpus

BSF jawan Tej Bhadur Yadav BSF jawan Tej Bhadur Yadav

The family of jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose video complaining poor quality food being served in BSF had gone viral, on Thursday filed a habeas corupus in the Delhi High Court after he went missing. They will also send a legal notice to Director General of the BSF KK Sharma. A habeas corpus is a writ requiring a person under arrest to be brought before a judge or into court. “We will send legal notice to the DG today. The habeas corpus has been filed in Delhi High Court,” Vijay, Yadav’s brother-in-law, told The Indian Express.

The family of Yadav, against whom a case of inquiry was ordered after his video, has no idea of his whereabouts. Vijay said the family is trying to contact him and even wrote two letters to the BSF, but has not got any reply. “They keep avoiding our calls and often keep our phone call on hold. Sometimes we keep dialing extension but nobody attends the call,” said Vijay.

He added that the family has also sent two letters to the DG. “Yadav last spoke to his wife and said that the BSF officials are taking him to an unknown location. But couldn’t speak further. We have sent two letters to the DG, but have not got any response so far,” said Vijay. Yadav’s VRS was also cancelled by the BSF.

Earlier on Monday, Yadav’s wife Sharmila and her brother Ranbir Singh met the DG at the Force’s headquarters in the national Capital. Though officials said that Sharma assured the family of a fair inquiry, Vijay said the response of Sharma was not very positive. “After Yadav spoke to his wife yesterday. We again tried to contact the DG, but he didn’t meet us,” said Vijay. Yadavs wife had claimed that her husband had called her and claimed that he was being threatened and harassed and that he has been put under arrest.

A video shot by Yadav in which he was complaining about the quality of food, had gone viral last month triggering a flurry of reactions with the PMO also seeking a detailed factual report on it from the Union Home Ministry and BSF. Yadav, wearing uniform and carrying a rifle in the video, claimed that while the government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers “sell these off” in an “illegal” manner in the market and the personnel have to suffer. He had also posted other videos in which he had claimed that the quality of food served was not good.

