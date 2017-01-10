BSF says jawan a repeat offender, will be shifted for fair probe

He indulged in indisciplinary actions and was to be court-martialed in 2010, his family was taken into consideration, which is why is he was not dismissed, the BSF IG said. (Source: ANI) He indulged in indisciplinary actions and was to be court-martialed in 2010, his family was taken into consideration, which is why is he was not dismissed, the BSF IG said. (Source: ANI)

A day after BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav posted a series of videos on Facebook alleging that troops were being served sub-standard food and even go “empty stomach” at times, the forces IG D K Upadhyay said Yadav will be shifted to a different headquarters for the sake of a fair probe in the matter. “He (Yadav) will be shifted to a different headquarters so that no one can put pressure on him, and a fair inquiry can be held,” Upadhyay told ANI Tuesday.

However, the IG cited Yadav’s past record and doubted the motive behind the videos.

The IG said Yadav had indulged in indisciplinary actions and was to be court-martialled in 2010 but was not dismissed as his family was taken into consideration.

He went on to add that DIG-level officers who visited the camp in the past have never received any complaint regarding the allegations levelled in the video. “Amazed. DIGs had visited the location and asked everyone, including him, but no complaints were received. Intentions were different probably,” Upadhyay said.

M D S Mann, DIG BSF, too, told ANI that “he (Yadav) has had four bad entries in 20 years of service, and hence did not get promoted. This can be a cause of frustration”.

The video clips posted by the BSF jawan, deployed along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, went viral, prompting the border guarding force to initiate an inquiry.

IG Upadhyay underlined that the issue was “sensitive” but conceded that the food may not taste good in winters as they are tinned and dry. He, however, said jawans don’t complain (about the food). He assured of strict action if lapses were found during the inquiry.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has already sought a detailed report from the BSF on the allegations made in the video. Minister of State (MoS) for Home Kiren Rijiju, too, took a serious note of the issue, saying that welfare of the security forces guarding the borders is an “absolute priority” of the government.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd