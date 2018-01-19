BSF jawan, two civilians killed in Pak firing along IB in Jammu

Head Constable Jagpal Singh of 173 Battalion BSF Head Constable Jagpal Singh of 173 Battalion BSF

A BSF jawan and two civilians were killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Jammu & Kashmir’s Samba sector along international border on Friday. According to officials, the BSF head constable was injured in the incident in noon and later succumbed to his injuries.

Two civilians were killed and three others were also injured as Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled civilian areas and border posts for the second consecutive day along the IB in Jammu and Samba districts.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Head Constable A Suresh, was killed in similar firing on the border last night, following which the force had mounted heavy retaliation.

Meanwhile, in continued retaliation to mortar shelling from across the international border in R S Pura and Arnia sectors in Jammu district on Friday, the BSF damaged four more Pakistani mortar positions, apparently resulting in heavy casualties on the opposite side.

“We have seen ambulances moving at many places across the border opposite both these sectors,” said sources. They identified some of these areas as Kundanpur, Gadyal, Haria and Jagwal.

A senior BSF official said that by the intensity of their retaliation and the number of ambulances moving on the Pakistani side, the “casualty across the border appears to be very high…somewhere between 20-25”.

