Hisar: BSF jawan, trade union leader among 3 killed in group clash

A BSF jawan and a trade union leader were among three persons shot dead after a group allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on another following an argument in a village in Hisar district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Sheikhpura village in Hansi town on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hansi, Narender Kadiyan said over phone.

He said there was some old enmity between the two groups. “Yesterday, there was some argument between the two sides. Later a group comprising of about 20-22 persons opened indiscriminate fire on the other group which was unarmed. “In the firing, three persons, including a BSF jawan, who had come home on a holiday, and a trade union leader, died at the spot,” the DSP said, adding two persons were seriously injured and have been hospitalised.

He said around seven persons have been picked up for questioning. A case has been registered against 30 persons in connection with the incident and further investigations were under progress, he said.

