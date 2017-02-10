MHA says BSF jawan not arrested but shifted, court directs to let wife meet him over weekend

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav

During an urgent hearing on a habeas corpus plea filed by the wife of BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had posted video on social media alleging that substandard food was being served to soldiers at frontlines, the Ministry of Home Affairs submitted in the Delhi High Court that Yadav was not under arrest — as claimed by his wife — but shifted to another battalion, ANI reported. The court directed Yadav’s wife be allowed to meet him over the weekend in Samba (Jammu and Kashmir). The next hearing in the case is on February 15.

Yadav’s wife Sharmila has claimed that she had been unable to contact her husband for last three days and the Border Security Force has not responded to her letters seeking to know his whereabouts.

Earlier in the day, the plea for urgent hearing was mentioned before a Bench of justices B D Ahmed and Ashutosh Kumar, who listed it for hearing this afternoon. Advocate Manish Tewari, appearing for the jawan’s wife, submitted that the soldier’s family has been unable to contact for the last few days and the court should look into the issue. Accepting the urgency, the bench agreed to hear the petition later today.

Meanwhile, there are reports doing rounds that BSF has produced records of phone calls that Yadav made to his family on Thursday.

A video shot by Yadav, in which he had alleged that they were being served poor quality food, had gone viral last month triggering a slew of reactions with the PMO also seeking a detailed factual report on it from the Union Home Ministry and BSF. Yadav, wearing uniform and carrying a rifle in the video, claimed that while the government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers sell these off.

