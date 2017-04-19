BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav dismissed from service

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who took to social media complaining about the poor quality of food served in his regiment, was on Wednesday dismissed from service after an internal inquiry found him guilty of making false accusations against his superiors.
“The action of dismissal of the jawan has been taken under the Border Security Force Act that is applicable to all the personnel serving in the paramilitary force,” a senior officer told news agency PTI.
“Yadav has been found guilty on certain charges of indiscipline including uploading the said video in violation of laid down procedures and rules. He has an option to appeal against the verdict within three months time,” he added.
On January 9, yadav posted two videos on Facebook alleging that the jawans posted in Kashmir were being served substandard food. In one of the videos he expressed fear of repercussions from his seniors officials for complaining about the food. He also alleged that a few of them have been siphoning off food supplies meant for the jawans. His videos caused a furore, drawing sharp reactions from the opposition parties and the public alike.
Yadav was facing charges of indiscipline among several others. His plea for voluntary retirement from service was dismissed by the BSF. His family members had claimed that Yadav was being tortured and harassed. Yadav was serving in the 29th battalion of the force and had been transferred to a BSF battalion in Jammu during the inquiry.
- Apr 19, 2017 at 2:51 pmDear Bahudurji! Join BJP.Could be your silver lining opportunity in the coming elections.Reply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 2:46 pmHi Mr Yadav you must thank that u are just dismissed but not killed in a fake encounter yes, you paid the price for speaking the truth!!! it remembers us bofors; and recent scams as well as Kargil Coffins Scam ..Reply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 2:44 pmThis is my great indian politicians.Dont rise your voice .It is their policyReply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 2:28 pmLooks like a clear case of victimization. This is India. Shoot the messenger and brush the scams under the carpet!Reply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 2:46 pmTrue, poor guy took a bold step to bring to notice the authority of substandard food given to foot soldierReply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 2:20 pmGood Job Govt. Such people who disrespect Army rules should face this. Jai CongressReply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 2:01 pmBC.... govt. / NDA /BJP LOOSERS,,,,, MFReply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 1:57 pmdfdf नोतेबंदी पे जवानों की दुहाई देने वाले जवान की पीढ़ा नहीं समझ सके This is all happen when things are fake. Those bhakth on demonetization giving lectures by quoting our army people struggles cant able to stand by.Reply
