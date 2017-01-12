BSF jawan being pressurised to apologise for complaint on bad food, says wife

“I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan’s plight. I have asked the HS (Home Secretary) to immediately seek a report from the BSF & take appropriate action,” Rajnath Singh had tweeted. “I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan’s plight. I have asked the HS (Home Secretary) to immediately seek a report from the BSF & take appropriate action,” Rajnath Singh had tweeted.

BSF personnel Tej Bahadur Yadav is allegedly being pressurised to apologise for complaining about the bad quality of food being served to the troops. Speaking to news agency ANI, Tej Bahadur’s wife Sharmila said, “He told me that he is being pressurised to take the complaint back and apologise.” On Wednesday, Tej Bahadur’s family had backed up his claims saying it was not wrong to demand proper food.

“What he did is not wrong…he showed the truth..he has just made a demand for good food and ‘roti’. To say that he has a mental problem is wrong. If this was true, why was he sent to the border and was put on duty? “Why was he not sent for treatment?,” his wife told PTI. His son added “it was not wrong” to demand good food for himself and the troops posted on the borders.

In a video posted at 5.37 pm on January 8, Tej Bahadur had said “We don’t want to blame any government because all governments provide us with everything but some senior officials sell them off. The situation is such that we have to sometimes sleep on empty stomachs.”

A former service personnel has also filed a PIL in the Delhi High Court seeking status report of all paramilitary forces in India over allegations of the BSF jawan in his video.

The BSF has submitted an interim report to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) saying that the ‘daal’ shown in the video was from tinned food ration and the ‘parantha’ was cooked in the unit mess as per procedures followed at high-altitude locations. The BSF also called for suggestions to improve the existing mechanism and said that it was setting up an audit of the existing system of supplying and procuring ration by senior officers.

BSF DG K K Sharma has reportedly told the ministry that the western front commander (Additional DG) of the force and a dietician has been rushed to the border post, where Yadav was posted, for a detailed inquiry. The report also mentioned that apart from the regular lunch/dinner comprising ‘daal’ and ‘roti’, the unit mess also prepared fish curry on some occasions, also visible in the videos posted by Yadav.

A final report in this regard is expected to be submitted by the BSF Thursday after the team of senior officers sent to the spot also finds out the actual “cooking norms, style and distribution” of food to the troops in these areas.

