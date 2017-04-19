BSF jawan Tej Bahadur who complained about food dismissed from service

BSF jawan Tej Bhadur Yadav BSF jawan Tej Bhadur Yadav

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had posted some video clips on social networking sites showing poor quality food being served to security forces personnel posted in frontier areas adjoining Pakistan, was on Wednesday dismissed from service by the Summary Security Force Court (SSFC) at Samba. A BSF spokesperson said he has been found guilty of committing an act prejudicial to good order and discipline of the force in which he made false allegations on social media regarding quality of food and did not adhere to formal grievance redressal mechanism of the force.

Apart from this, he was also found guilty of neglect to obey general orders of the force in which he carried two mobile phones while on operational duty against the SOP (standard operating procedure) and also posted photographs in uniform on social media in contravention of instructions, he added.

As per the BSF Act and Rules, he can now submit a petition/appeal against the punishment to the higher HQ (headquarters) within three months, the spokesperson said. The SSFC commenced from April 13-19 and during the proceedings, all opportunities were given to Constable Yadav to defend himself, he added.

Yadav, a BSF constable of 29 Battalion at Mandi Mandir headquarters, during his posting at administration base in Khet near Line of Control in Poonch district had earlier this year posted clips from a series of four videos with visuals of a half burnt parantha and dal that is “more of turmeric and salt” and alleged corruption by senior officials. The videos, which went viral on social media, also brought a quiet admiration among the personnel for what Yadav did.

However, ever since his video clips went viral, Yadav had been attached with BSF’s 80 Bn at Samba. Later, the then Inspector General of BSF D K Udhayay and the Battalion Commander were also shifted. The jawan was shifted to a different battalion to ensure a fair trial, official sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd