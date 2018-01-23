BSF jawan suspended for molesting Bangladeshi woman on Maitree Express

The incident happened yesterday after the train left Kolkata for Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka (Express Photo/ File) The incident happened yesterday after the train left Kolkata for Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka (Express Photo/ File)

A BSF jawan was suspended for allegedly molesting a Bangladeshi woman on board the cross-border Maitree Express, a senior official said Tuesday, adding that the jawan allegedly touched the woman inappropriately. The incident happened yesterday after the train left Kolkata for Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka.

The BSF was informed after woman’s husband made a complain to the station manager at Kolkata. “Constable V Bhavi of the 99th battalion of the force has been found involved in the incident. He has been suspended,” a senior BSF officer said.

He said the jawan was part of the contingent that is tasked to provide security to the cross-border train till it enters Bangladesh from Gede in West Bengal. “The incident report was taken very seriously and such incidents cannot be allowed to spoil the good relations between the two countries,” he said.

A case was filed against the jawan under IPC Section 354 (molestation), according to an Eastern Railway official. The Maitree Express, launched in 2008, runs between Kolkata and Dhaka on four days a week.

