BSF jawan suspended for molesting Bangladeshi woman on Maitree Express

The train was bound for Bangladesh's capital Dhaka. The husband of the woman had complained to the station manager at Kolkata about the incident after which the Border Security Force (BSF) was informed.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 23, 2018 7:28 pm
The BSF has suspended a jawan for allegedly molesting a Bangladeshi woman on board the cross-border Maitree Express, a senior official said on Tuesday. The incident took place yesterday. The train was bound for Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka. The husband of the woman had complained to the station manager at Kolkata about the incident after which the Border Security Force (BSF) was informed.

“Constable V Bhavi of the 99th battalion of the force has been found involved in the incident and he has been suspended,” a senior BSF officer said.
He said the jawan was part of the contingent that is tasked to provide security to the cross-border train till it enters Bangladesh from Gede in West Bengal.

“The incident report was taken very seriously and such incidents cannot be allowed to spoil the good relations between the two countries,” he said.
The Maitree Express, launched in 2008, runs between Kolkata and Dhaka on four days a week.

