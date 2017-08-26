BSF jawan critically injured in Pak sniper fire along International Border

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol in the dense fog near a fencing at the India-Pakistan international border at the outskirts of Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand/Files/Representational) Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol in the dense fog near a fencing at the India-Pakistan international border at the outskirts of Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand/Files/Representational)

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was seriously injured in sniper firing by Pakistan Rangers in Arnia area along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district on Friday. “At about 1145 hours, BSF Constable K K Appa Rao received bullet injury in sniper firing by Pakistan Rangers”, a BSF officer said. He was discharging his duties at an observation post in Arnia sub-sector in Jammu along the IB, he said. “He was immediately evacuated to Jammu for medical treatment. His condition is stable”, the officer said.

Significantly, on July 17, the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers had held a commandant-level flag meeting in Samba sector along the IB and “committed” themselves to maintaining peace. In the flag meeting, the two sides had agreed to re-energise instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve petty matters, a BSF official had said. “They committed to each other to maintain peace and tranquility at the International Border,” the official had added.

Two days back, senior Army commanders of India and Pakistan also held a flag meeting on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector in J&K and agreed to institute mechanisms for durable peace and tranquility on the border.

The year 2017 has seen a sharp increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan. Till August 1, there were 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to the Army figures. Eleven people, including 9 soldiers, were killed and 18 injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army in the month of July, the Army data says.

There were 83 ceasefire violations, one BAT (border action team) attack and two infiltration bids from the Pakistani side in June in which 4 people, including 3 jawans, were killed and 12 injured. In May, there were 79 ceasefire violations, according to officials.

