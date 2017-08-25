Only in Express
  • BSF jawan killed in Pakistan firing across LoC in J&K’s Arina sector

Earlier last night, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked small arms fire in Mankote area of Poonch district. The firing continued for over an hour which was retaliated effectively.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published:August 25, 2017 5:13 pm
A BSF Constable was injured as gunshots were fired from across the international border in Arnia sector near Jammu on Friday.  Identified as K. Appa Rao, the injured constable has been admitted in the hospital. His condition is stated to be serious.

Earlier last night, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked small arms fire in Mankote area of Poonch district. The firing continued for over an hour which was retaliated effectively. Significantly, only on Wednesday last, Pakistani troops at a battalion commander level meeting with Indian Army had agreed to mainstream ceasefire along the borders.

  1. p
    purede51
    Aug 25, 2017 at 6:06 pm
    the count will drastically increase if india enter afghanistan, mind you pakistanis will never let you sleep "apni auqaat main raho" thats better for you indians safety
    Reply
