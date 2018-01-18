BSF jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan troops along LoC in RS Pura sector

A BSF jawan was killed on Wednesday night as Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in R S Pura sector (Representational Image/ File) A BSF jawan was killed on Wednesday night as Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in R S Pura sector (Representational Image/ File)

A Border Security Force jawan was killed as Pakistani Rangers resorted to heavy mortar shelling along the international border in Arnia and R S Pura sectors late Wednesday night.

The BSF troops were retaliating strongly and effectively, sources said, adding that the exchange of mortar shelling was in progress till mid night. There was panic in villages along the international border in both the sectors with people staying indoors.

The latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan came two days after Indian Army had in retaliation to the killing of its Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, 28, of Khalane village in Maharashtra’s Dhule district was killed in Sunderbani sector had on Monday killed seven Pakistani soldiers in Kotli’s Janglote area opposite Mendhar sector. The deceased Pakistani soldiers included a Major as well.

On January 3 also, a Border Security Force head constable R P Hazra of West Bengal’ s Murshidabad area was killed on his birthday in a sniper fire from Pakistan side. The next day, BSF had in retaliation killed nearly a dozen Pakistani Rangers across the international border opposite Samba sector.

The same day, it had also foiled an infiltration bid from across the border killing a Pakistani terrorist in Arnia sector. Sources attributed the incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistani Rangers and troops to growing desperation among them to push in maximum number of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir this winter.

There have been 860 incidents of ceasefire violations along the border in 2017 – a sharp rise from previous year. Last month Army Chief Bipin Rawat had visited forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri district and exhorted troops to “remain vigilant” and “ever ready”

Significantly, the latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan came amidst intelligence report that a group of 3; 4 terrorists were camping at Chak Amru village near Pakistani border out post Sukhmal opposite Samba sector waiting for an opportunity to infiltrate over to this side. They were also seen doing recce of the area, the report added.

