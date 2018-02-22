  • Associate Sponsor
BSF jawan hurt in Pak firing in Tangdhar, succumbs to injuries

"He could have been a farmer but he always said he wanted to serve the nation. I am sad but equally proud," the father of the deceased said.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: February 22, 2018 7:29 pm
S K Murmu was hit by a sniper fire from across the LoC in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district. (Representational) S K Murmu was hit by a sniper fire from across the LoC in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district. (Representational)
A BSF jawan, injured in firing by Pakistani troops in Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here, officials said on Thursday.

S K Murmu was hit by a sniper fire from across the LoC in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district, they said. He was airlifted to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment where he succumbed late last night.

“He could have been a farmer but he always said he wanted to serve the nation. I am sad but equally proud,” the father of the deceased said, as quoted by ANI.

