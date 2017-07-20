BSF jawan commits suicide in training centre

A 24-year-old BSF jawan committed suicide at Meru in Hazaribag district today, police said. Mithilesh Kumar, a resident of Bhojpur district in Bihar was undergoing training at the BSF training centre at Meru, approximately 10 km from Hazaribag. He hanged himself today morning, the police said.

Kumar hanged himself from a tree near the PT ground of the centre, Superintendent of Police Anup Birtheray said. A police team from Muffasil police station went to the training centre after the BSF authorities informed them about the incident.

The police sent the body for post mortem and started an investigation. The police team did not find any suicide note from the spot, police said. The jawan’s body was handed over to the BSF after post-mortem.

