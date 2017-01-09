BSF jawan commits suicide in Chhattisgarh

When the jawan’s colleagues heard the gunshot from his barrack, they rushed to the place and found him lying in a pool of blood. When the jawan’s colleagues heard the gunshot from his barrack, they rushed to the place and found him lying in a pool of blood.

A BSF jawan allegedly committed suicide on Monday by shooting himself in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, police said. Constable T R Jaisingh, of 122nd battalion of Border Security Force, ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle this morning at the paramilitary’s camp under Partapur police station limits, Kanker Additional Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Badhai told reporters.

When the jawan’s colleagues heard the gunshot from his barrack, they rushed to the place and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the ASP said.

Jaisingh was a native of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. The exact reason which prompted him to take the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, Badhai said.

A case has been registered in this connection, he said, adding that further probe is on.