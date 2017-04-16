BSF intensifies search after suspected trespassing along IB in Rajasthan

Search operations were intensified along the international border (IB) in Khajuwala area here following suspected movement of a trespasser, BSF officials said. Search operations were intensified along the international border (IB) in Khajuwala area here following suspected movement of a trespasser, BSF officials said.

Search operations were intensified along the international border (IB) in Khajuwala area here following suspected movement of a trespasser, BSF officials said today. The search was held after the Border Security Force (BSF) officials got a tip-off about the suspected trespassing from the local villagers.

“We have contacted Pakistani Rangers after few villagers informed about a suspect trespassing at international border fencing late last night,” BSF DIG Yeshwant Singh said. He added that the force personnel have found foot marks of a suspected person near IB fencing. “We are also inquiring about the suspect with the villagers,” DIG Singh said.

