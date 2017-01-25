BSF IG among two transferred

Illustration: C R Sasikumar Illustration: C R Sasikumar

Two top Border Security Force (BSF) officers have been transferred around a month after constable Tej Bahadur Yadav posted videos on social media, complaining about food and alleged corruption. Officials said that Inspector General (Jammu Frontier) D K Upadhayaya and Parveen Kumar were shifted to Delhi and Tripura.

Upadhayaya’s transfer comes less than an year after he took over command of Jammu Frontier. Kumar commanded BSF’s 29 Battalion, where Yadav served under his command. Yadav’s videos provoked outrage and prompted Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to seek appropriate action.