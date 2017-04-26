BSF hands over Pakistani national to Rangers

Representational image. Representational image.

A 55-year-old Pakistani national, who crossed the International Boundary inadvertently, was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by the BSF, officials said on Thursday.

A BSF spokesman said that the troops of Border Out Post Kassowal yesterday arrested Nishar Ahmad Ansari of Nainkot in Pakistan after he crossed the International Boundary inadvertently.

The Pakistan Rangers were contacted and the Pakistani national was handed over to them last evening on humanitarian grounds, the spokesman said.

