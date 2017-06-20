BSF gun down two Bangladeshi nationals trying to enter India

Two Bangladeshi nationals were killed when BSF jawans fired at them when they were trying to enter Indian territory illegally in Nadia district, police said.

The two Bangladeshi nationals were trying to enter Indian territory illegally at Ramnagar border in Nadia district, the police said.

BSF sources said the two Bangladeshi nationals were trying to enter Indian territory but the ‘on duty’ BSF jawans challenged them. The two fired at the BSF jawans. The BSF jawans returned the fire killing the two Bangladeshi nationals, the sources added.

