BSF gets push-back order on Rohingyas

The BSF has said its mandate on Rohingya refugees is to identify them and push them back and it has marked out vulnerable stretches along the India-Bangladesh border from where they could enter.

“The mandate given to us is clear. It is to deal with them firmly. We will identify and push back. We have held co-ordination meetings with all agencies, identified vulnerable border outposts to thwart them,” P S R Anajaneyulu, BSF inspector-general, South Bengal, told The Indian Express.

According to sources in the BSF, previously the mandate was to arrest the Rohingyas, who are mostly Muslims, and hand them over to police. Identifying Rohingyas is a challenge for the BSF as they look like Bangladeshis and can speak Bengali. The BSF are now extending its local source base and working with different agencies to identify the Rohingyas.

“They look and speak as people from Bangladesh. The papers they carry are of Bangladesh,” said a senior BSF official.

Since last Wednesday, a series of meetings were held between BSF officials in Bengal and its top brass in Delhi, following which a series of meetings were held in Kolkata. In a meeting with BSF commandants on Tuesday in Kolkata, the plan of action was made clear.

The Bengal border offers a challenge as it is semi-porous and a network of touts and middlemen operate to bring in illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

“The routes Rohingyas are likely to take have been identified,” said a senior BSF officer. Ghojadanga and Petrapol are two of the areas from where after entering Bengal, there is a possibility they will enter Kolkata and then move to different parts of the country, the officer said.

West Bengal shares a 2,217 km of semi-porous border with Bangladesh.

