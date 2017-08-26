J&K: BSF forces kill at least two Pakistani Rangers in retaliatory firing

Army soldier take position behind a tree near the site of a gunfight after militants stormed the District Police Lines (DPL) in Pulwama. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Army soldier take position behind a tree near the site of a gunfight after militants stormed the District Police Lines (DPL) in Pulwama. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

At least two Pakistani Rangers were believed to have been killed opposite Chicken Neck area as Border Security Force retaliated to unprovoked firing from across the international border in Pargwal area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Giving details, a BSF spokesperson said that Pakistani Rangers started unprovoked cross border firing in Pargwal area of Jammu region at about 1450 hrs. “At about 1500 hrs, during cross border firing initiated by counterpart at Jammu border, BSF retaliated in a befitting manner and shot at least two Pakistani Rangers in Chicken Neck area,” he added.

This development comes a day after an Indian soldier became the victim of a Pakistani sniper bullet in BOP Budhwar of Jammu on Friday. The soldier was standing and drinking water when he was attacked, Border Security Force (BSF) informed. The bullet was lodged above the soldier’s ear. He was operated upon on Friday night and his condition is not stable, BSF spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, at least five security personnel lost their lives during an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Two militants were also killed in the encounter.

