BSF foils infiltration bid along IB in Jammu & Kashmir’s Samba district

By: PTI | Jammu | Updated: February 26, 2018 11:40 am
BSF troops on foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, police said. BSF troops at a border outpost observed some movement along IB in Ramgarh sector around 0500 hours today, a senior police officer told PTI.
They fired several rounds and illumination flares, he said adding that the suspected militants were forced back and the infiltration bid was foiled. “Troops are on alert to foil any bid,” a BSF officer said.
On February 23, the BSF and Pakistan Rangers held a flag meeting along the IB here during which the border guards of the two countries expressed their commitment to maintain peace and tranquillity.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 26, 2018 at 12:09 pmDEAR SIR/MADAM Do you want to or for money,BLK HOSPITAL is urgently in need of O ve ,A ve B s. If anyone is his/her : note we are going to you a good amount of $450,000USD for your and your satisfaction is our priority please contact us through email on: Dr Mohan Mobile: 919971948936 WHATSAPP: 919971948936 email blksuperspecialityhospital6Reply