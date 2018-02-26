BSF foils infiltration bid along IB in Jammu & Kashmir’s Samba district

They fired several rounds and illumination flares, he said adding that the suspected militants were forced back and the infiltration bid was foiled. “Troops are on alert to foil any bid,” a BSF officer said. (Representational Image) They fired several rounds and illumination flares, he said adding that the suspected militants were forced back and the infiltration bid was foiled. “Troops are on alert to foil any bid,” a BSF officer said. (Representational Image)

BSF troops on foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, police said. BSF troops at a border outpost observed some movement along IB in Ramgarh sector around 0500 hours today, a senior police officer told PTI.

They fired several rounds and illumination flares, he said adding that the suspected militants were forced back and the infiltration bid was foiled. “Troops are on alert to foil any bid,” a BSF officer said.

On February 23, the BSF and Pakistan Rangers held a flag meeting along the IB here during which the border guards of the two countries expressed their commitment to maintain peace and tranquillity.

