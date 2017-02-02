BSF foils infiltration attempt along the IB in Samba sector of Jammu

The terrorist attack has also come two days after Pakistan put JuD chief Hafeez Saeed under house arrest. The terrorist attack has also come two days after Pakistan put JuD chief Hafeez Saeed under house arrest.

AHEAD of polling in Punjab, alert Border Security Force personnel on Thursday foiled a “fierce stand-off attack’’ from a group of heavily armed terrorists along the international border in Samba sector. Pointing out that a possible infiltration attempt from Pakistan side was foiled, sources said that the stand-off attack by terrorists, if succeeded, “might be followed by forced infiltration’’. Significantly, this has been the first major infiltration attempt by terrorists along the international border during the current year.

With polling scheduled to take place on Saturday, campaigning in all the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab came to end on Saturday. The terrorist attack has also come two days after Pakistan put JuD chief Hafeez Saeed under house arrest.

Giving details, sources said that a group of heavily armed terrorists reached close to the international border in Samba sector from Pakistan side taking advantage of undulating ground and thick wild growth. After taking refuge at a low lying place having wild growth, they resorted to heavy attack on BSF troops deployed on a forward duty mound by firing three under barrel grenades, followed by heavy volume of automatic weapons fire.

The BSF troops “very narrowly’’ escaped from grenade attack. However, without caring for their personal safety and security, the alert BSP troops on duty points swiftly organized coordinated effective fire over them forcing them to retreat, sources said, adding that the alert sentries thus foiled a “ferocious stand-off attack’’ by heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan by giving them a befitting reply.

On January 11 last, army troops had killed two terrorists along the Line of Control and foiled an infiltration attempt into Poonch from Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The infiltration attempt had come close on the heels of terror attack killing three labourers inside a GREF camp at Battal in Akhnoor.

