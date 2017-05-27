BSF finds box with at least 150 live cartridges in Kutch

The ammunition belongs to 7.62 mm INSAS rifles and 5.56 mm rifles that are used by the BSF. (AP Photo) The ammunition belongs to 7.62 mm INSAS rifles and 5.56 mm rifles that are used by the BSF. (AP Photo)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a metal box containing about 400 live and empty cartridges from near a Border Outpost (BOP) near Khavda near the Indo-Pakistan border in Kutch district of Gujarat on Saturday. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, official sources said.

“This morning, some of the BSF men reported seeing a metal box jutting out of a dry nullah located about 500 meters from the Border Outpost near Khavda. The box was dug out and we found about 150 live cartridges and over 200 empty ones lying in the box,” said a BSF official. Khavda is located about 75 kilometers north of Bhuj, the district headquarters of Kutch.

The ammunition belongs to 7.62 mm INSAS rifles and 5.56 mm rifles that are used by the BSF. “These ammunition are at least 10-15 years old. An inquiry has been ordered in to the incident,” the official added. According to BSF officials, the metal box could have been swept away during high-tide into the nullah from an adjoining Indian Army camp or it might have been thrown or hidden by some soldiers of the BSF.

“There were no arms inside the box,” the official added. A complaint in this regard has also been filed with the local police station.

