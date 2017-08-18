BSF finds abandoned Pak fishing boat near Sir Creek

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized an abandoned Pakistani fishing boat from Harami Nallah area near Sir Creek in Kutch district of Gujarat on Friday. The boat fitted with an engine of Chinese-make was recovered during a routine patrolling by the BSF in the waters surrounding the creek. BSF officials said that the 25-feet-long boat along with two cans, one containing water and the other diesel was recovered. One fishing net and

four ice-boxes were found from the boat, officials added.

