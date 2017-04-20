BSF dismisses constable who posted video on ‘bad food’

“I am not scared. I will continue to fight,” says Tej Bahadur Yadav “I am not scared. I will continue to fight,” says Tej Bahadur Yadav

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had sparked a controversy by posting video clips alleging that poor quality was being served to the personnel on duty, was dismissed from service after a week-long trial by a Summary Security Force Court (SSFC).

The court held Yadav, of 29 Bn, guilty of disobedience, indiscipline and making false allegations. It held three actions of Yadav — uploading the video, carrying a mobile phone on duty and going on hunger strike after an inquiry was instituted against him — as acts “pre judicial to good order and discipline of the force”.

The summary trial was conducted according to the BSF Act and Rules from April 13-19 at Samba, where Yadav had been attached with BSF’s 80 Bn. He was given all opportunity to defend himself at the SSFC, a BSF statement said.

Yadav had applied for voluntary retirement before he uploaded the videos about four months ago. His application was rejected on the ground that he was facing an inquiry in the case. His dismissal would mean that he would not get any VRS benefits and lose pension.

“I am not scared. I will continue to fight. I will never bow to pressure in my fight against corruption,” Yadav told mediapersons at Samba following the SSFC order. “I was not produced before SSFC to present my views. Even my mobile phone was seized,” he added, claiming that the quality of 70 per cent of the food served had improved after his video clips went viral.

The BSF constable posted with 29 Bn headquarters at Mandi Mandir in Poonch district, during his stay at an administration base in Khet near the Line of Control early this year, posted video clips alleging that poor quality food was being served to personnel. He also alleged corruption among senior officials at Khet. After the videos went viral, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh ordered an inquiry.

Yadav was charged with committing “an act pre judicial to good order and discipline of the force in which he made false allegations on social media regarding quality of food and did not adhere to formal grievance redressal mechanism of the force’’. He was also charged with “neglect to obey general orders of the force in which he carried two mobile phones while on operational duty against the SOP (standard operating procedure) and also posted photographs in uniform on social media in contravention of instructions’’, the statement said.

A BSF spokesperson said Yadav was charged with indiscipline for refusing to eat after the inquiry was instituted against him. “The individual was found guilty of all charges and awarded dismissal from service,’’ the BSF statement said.

Yadav can now submit a petition or appeal against the punishment to higher authorities within three months, it added.

BSF sources said Yadav would have to appeal against the order to his sector Inspector General. If the appeal is rejected there, he can appeal to the Director General of the force. If no relief comes from here as well, he can approach a civil court. Senior BSF officials said Yadav had taken advantage of leniency by the force and his acts of indiscipline, if not punished, could lead to mutiny in the force. He added that the force had a grievance redressal mechanism which Yadav never approached.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now