BSF cuts jawan’s salary for disrespecting PM; Modi gets it restored

A seven-day pay cut of a BSF jawan, who was punished for “disrespecting” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was restored after the PM himself intervened and directed the border force to withdraw the order. A week’s salary of constable Sanjeev Kumar, posted in the 15th battalion of the Border Security Force deployed in West Bengal’s Nadia district, was cut as a form of punishment after he referred to an event that he attended as “Modi programme” during a meeting on February 21 to brief seniors about their official activities.

“The Prime Minister has expressed his displeasure and directed the force to immediately withdraw the punishment. The order has been rescinded and the concerned Commandant has been cautioned for not dealing with the matter judiciously,” PTI quoted a BSF spokesperson as saying.

Officials said the jawan referred to an event that he attended as “Modi programme” during a ‘zero parade’ on February 21. The CO of the unit, Commandant Anup Lal Bhagat, found the reference improper and ordered an inquiry. The inquiry was completed in a day and Kumar was charged under section 40 of the BSF Act (an act prejudicial to good order and discipline of the force).

It may be recalled that two years ago the BSF dismissed a soldier who took to Facebook to complain about the poor food at a camp along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir. Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was deployed with the force’s 29th battalion, had alleged troops were served bad quality food and even had to sleep “empty stomach” at times.

“Senior officers of the force have been instructed time and again to display qualities of a good leader, both in letter and spirit, for the personnel under their command. These men and women work in some of the most arduous conditions across the country. Their commanders should ensure discipline in the force but the punishment has to be commensurate to the offence,” a senior officer of the force said, underling that handing down a pay cut to the jawan was not a judicious decision.

