BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav alleges conspiracy

Tej Bahadur Yadav’s video on poor quality of food served in a J&K camp had gone viral. Tej Bahadur Yadav’s video on poor quality of food served in a J&K camp had gone viral.

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had in January posted a video alleging that troops were being served bad food, has in a fresh video claimed that he is being mentally tortured and that his phone has been tampered with to show that he has friends in Pakistan.

“I want to tell you that my phone was taken away on January 1 and then they did something to it. They said that I have contacts with people from Pakistan. However, I request you not to believe any of these rumours until I make a video myself,” Tej Bahadur is heard saying in the video.

He has also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come out in his support as he is being targeted for exposing corruption.

Yadav had earlier uploaded a video claiming that food served to BSF personnel posted in the high reaches of Kashmir was of poor quality. The video had gone viral, causing much embarrassment to the force and the government. A probe is now under way to verify his claims even as his application for voluntary retirement has been rejected.

Questioning the treatment he got after uploading the first video, Tej Bahadur, in the latest video, says: “Today, I want to ask the Prime Minister that despite exposing corruption, why am I am being tortured mentally?”

He then appeals to all Indians to come out in his support and ask the Prime Minister if he actually wants to remove corruption from India. “I request all of you to ask the Prime Minister if this is what a jawan gets in return for exposing corruption?” he added.

A BSF spokesperson said that a probe was still on, adding that no harrassment was meted out to Yadav.

“He is not in any confinement or being tortured. An investigation is under way about his earlier claims and proper action will be taken after the probe is over,” the spokesperson said.

BSF sources said that the video seemed to have been made last month, when Yadav’s wife Sharmila Bahadur had gone to meet him.