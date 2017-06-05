BSF constable jumps before train after murdering paramour in Kathua

A Border Security Force (BSF) head constable allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a running train after murdering his paramour in border Kathua district on Monday morning. Identifying the BSF head constable as Neelam Kumar, 45, and his paramour Reetu Devi of Basholi, sources said the former was posted with BSF 97 Bn at Samba.

Though the former was already married to a lady police constable and had two children, he was living with Reetu for past many years. At present, the duo had been living at BSF family quarters in Kalibari area for past quite some time.

On Sunday night, he drove Reetu home at ancestral village Seswan in a Maruti car. However, during an altercation, he killed the woman and later tried to burn her body by placing it over a heap of straw and sprinkling kerosene over it. Around 5 am, local villagers noticed fire in heap of straw lying in the field. As they rushed there, the BSF head constable ran towards the nearby railway track and jumped before a train coming from Jammu side. The villagers informed the police who have registered a case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App