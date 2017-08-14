BSF constable Gurnam Singh, two others posthumously awarded President Police Medal for Gallantry

Jammu: A File Photo of Injured BSF Constable Gurnam Singh who got injured in a sniper fire attack by Pakistani Rangers near the international border in Hiranagar Jammu. (PTI Photo) Jammu: A File Photo of Injured BSF Constable Gurnam Singh who got injured in a sniper fire attack by Pakistani Rangers near the international border in Hiranagar Jammu. (PTI Photo)

BSF constable Gurnam Singh who died foiling a forced infiltration bid by a group of heavily armed terrorists from across the international border in Kathua district during October last was among three bordermen awarded President Police Medal for Gallantry posthumously on the eve of Independence Day.

They include late constable Gurnam Singh of R S Pura, late head constable Sushil Kumar of Haryana and late head constable Jitendra Kumar of Bihar. All the three got martyred while valiantly fighting the enemy and giving them a befitting reply, said Inspector General BSF for Jammu Frontiers Ram Awtar in Jammu.

Constable Gurnam Singh, who was deployed on a mound along the international border at Bobiyan, had foiled a forced infiltration attempt by a group of heavily armed militants on the intervening night of October 20-21. Within less than 12 hours thereafter, the BSF constable got injured in heavy mortar shelling and small arms fire by Pakistani Rangers. Two days later, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Sushil Kumar and Jitendra Kumar were killed while fighting and retaliating to heavy mortar shelling by Pakistani Rangers on October 23 and 27.

Describing all the three as heroes of the nation, Ram Awtar IG BSF said that BSF has the history of bravery and brave act of these bordermen have once again proved that BSF troops are always ready to sacrifice their life when it comes to the security of the nation.

